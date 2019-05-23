close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 24, 2019

Extra charges

Newspost

 
May 24, 2019

Neelum-Jhelum charges are being levied on consumers since the start of the 969MW project but now the project has been completed and has started generating electricity to its full capacity. So now there is no justification for imposing this charge.

This additional charge needs to be stopped since tariffs are also increased from time to time and are paid by the consumers regularly. It can also be added that fuel adjustment charges are also levied every month. I request the CEO/MD of the concerned DISCO to look into this genuine complaint on behalf of numerous consumers.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost