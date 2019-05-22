Security plan for Faisal Masjid ‘Aitakaf’ reviewed

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements for Faisal Masjid during the last 10 days of Ramazan and asked the Masjid administration to submit complete record with police of those faithful staying there for ‘Aitikaf’ purpose.

SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal conducted a meeting in this regard which was participated among others by ASP (Margalla) Ayesha Gul, SHO Margallah police station Inspector Abdul Jabber, Director Security Faisal Masjid Sohail Ahmed and members of Masjid Administration.

The meeting decided to ensure complete mutual coordination for effective security arrangements for ‘Aitikaf’ and ‘Mehfil-e-Shabeena’. It was decided that complete particulars of those staying in Masjid for ‘Aitikaf’ purpose would be submitted with police and checking of all persons would be made through metal detectors and walk through gates.