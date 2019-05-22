Gorilla-like animal injures two in Okara

OKARA: A gorilla-like animal injured a woman and a man on Wednesday. The man was referred to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore in a serious condition. The animal also injured other animals. The other day, the animal came out of crops near Rehman Town, Hujra Shah Moqeem bypass and attacked Muhammad Yar Lak when he pelted a stone on it. A woman who was going somewhere was also attacked y the beast. The animal injured several cattle. When locals gathered to hear the voice of the animal it disappeared in the crop. The locals are panicked about the beast and demanded to look into the matter.