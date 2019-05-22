close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Marble factory owner gets extortion chit

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Police registered a case against unidentified persons for demanding extortion money from a marble factory owner in Manghopir on Wednesday.

Police said FIR No. 153/19 was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Osama Shujah, who runs a marble factory in the Manghopir area. Police said an unidentified person had approached Shujah and handed over an extortion chit to his watchman Sardar Gul.

The extortion chit carried the demand of making a payment of Rs1 million within 24 hours, warning of dire consequences in case of non-payment: “we will kill you and your family as we also know where you live”.

The complainant appealed to senior police and Rangers officials to provide him protection. The police registered a case and transferred its investigation to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell for further proceedings.

Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has also taken notice of the incident and ordered the relevant police officials to arrest the suspects involved in the incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi