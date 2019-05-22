Marble factory owner gets extortion chit

Police registered a case against unidentified persons for demanding extortion money from a marble factory owner in Manghopir on Wednesday.

Police said FIR No. 153/19 was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Osama Shujah, who runs a marble factory in the Manghopir area. Police said an unidentified person had approached Shujah and handed over an extortion chit to his watchman Sardar Gul.

The extortion chit carried the demand of making a payment of Rs1 million within 24 hours, warning of dire consequences in case of non-payment: “we will kill you and your family as we also know where you live”.

The complainant appealed to senior police and Rangers officials to provide him protection. The police registered a case and transferred its investigation to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell for further proceedings.

Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has also taken notice of the incident and ordered the relevant police officials to arrest the suspects involved in the incident.