close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Sugar mill case: Mill owners barred from selling properties until loan recovery case verdict

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday restrained owners of Kashmir Sugar Mills, believed to be close relatives of Sharif family, from selling the mills’ properties until decision of a loan recovery suit of Bank al-Falah.

The bank in its suit contended that the mills’ owners/directors had obtained loan against the mortgaged of 2,017,400 sugar bags of 50kg each in year 2013.

It said the directors, including Tariq Shafi, Javed Shafi, Ibrahim Tariq, Zahid Shafi, Ali Pervez, Hasnain Tariq Shafi, Mian Pervez Shafi and Khalida Pervez had also submitted their personal sureties for the loan. However, the mills defaulted on the loan and the bank filed the suit for a decree of Rs640.5 million.

Advocate Shahzada Mazhar represented the bank and requested the court to restrain the respondents from selling out their properties. He said there was an apprehension that the respondents might dispose of the mill’s properties without paying back the loan as they enjoyed political influence.

Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir allowed the request and restrained the respondents from selling and transferring the possession of the properties in question until final decision of the loan recovery suit. The judge adjourned hearing for arguments until September 16.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan