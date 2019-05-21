Federal Minister Ali Mahar passes away

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar passed away at his Ghotki residence on Tuesday.According to a member of his family, the 52-year old minister passed away due to heart failure.

Mahar had also served as the Sindh chief minister from 2002-2004. He won the 2018 elections independently from NA-205 and then joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and became part of the cabinet in September 2018.

Later in the day, the cabinet division issued a notification, confirming the death of the minister. The notification also paid a rich tribute to the services of the deceased minister. President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and other leaders expressed deep grief over demise of Ali Muhammad Mahar.

In their separate statements, they prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.