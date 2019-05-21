First dean of University of Swat named

MINGORA: The Higher Education Department (HED) on the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor has notified Prof Dr Hassan Sher as the first dean of the University of Swat (UoS).

He will work as dean, faculty of life sciences. Dr Hassan Sher has been serving in the Education Department for the last 20 years.

Prior to joining the UoS in the year 2011, he worked with the King Saud University in Saudi Arabia as an assistant professor of Botany.

He served as head of the Department of Botany at Govt Jahanzeb College Saidu Sharif Swat.

The academician has won various national and international awards, including Best Botanist Award 2005, SAARC Gold Medal 2015.

He has worked as registrar and acting vice chancellor of the UoS in the past. Talking to The News, Prof Dr Hassan Sher thanked the HED and UoS vice-chancellor for the appointment. He vowed to continue the research and to prepare the students of the varsity to face the challenges of modern education.