Man shot dead by motorcyclists in Shafiqabad

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was gunned down by some bike riders in Shafiqabad on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Naseem Khan. The unidentified attackers approached the deceased near Qasurpura Bind Road and shot him to death. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Police training: “To meet challenges of modern policing, training of police officials in accordance with the modern and professional parameters is the need of time which is being ensured with up gradation of training system and liaison with other institutions”.

These views were expressed by Inspector General of Punjab Police during a ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Punjab Police and University of Health Sciences (UHS) for enhancing bilateral cooperation between both the institutions.

The IG Punjab said the MoU will enhance capabilities of investigation officers with respect to forensic science and also be helpful to citizens saving them in case of heart attack on highways by providing traffic police the training of use of life kits. He said under the MoU, the investigation officers would not only collect evidences from the crime scene but also they would be trained to archive these evidences. He said these evidences would be helpful for better examination of witnesses and their effective use in the investigation.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram acknowledged the MoU as a welcoming step and said the university is launching a pilot project with traffic police Lahore under which traffic police would be trained about the use of life kits. These kits will help saving life of citizens.

On this occasion the IG Punjab thanked UHS Vice-Chancellor and said the MoU is start of a long term partnership and with the help of this treaty, the instructors of University of Health Sciences would deliver lectures of forensic science to trainee officials in training schools and colleges whereas medical experts of university would participate in traffic police awareness camps and apprise the citizens about the medicines which should not be taken while driving so that the citizens may avoid such medicines before driving.

Security: The Capital City Police (CCPO) has reviewed security plan for upcoming visit of Chinese Vice President and Youm-e-Ali (RA).

CCPO BA Nasir presided over the meeting while DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, SSP Admin Ather Waheed, SSP Ops Ismail Kharak, CTO and all police officers concerned were present. The meeting decided that on occasion of Youm Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA) matter of suspension of mobile service in sensitive areas would be taken up on quarters concerned. Pakistan Rangers would also be available in any emergency situation. SSP security briefed the meeting about security arrangements while traffic plan for both events was also reviewed during the meeting. The CCPO directed that all SOPs must be strictly implemented during the visit of Vice President of China. He said that security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA) will be followed in three tiers.