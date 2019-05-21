Bad games

The Pakistan cricket team’s dismal performance against England should serve as a wake-up call for those who are in the saddle. Less than ten days before the World Cup, which will kick-start on May 30, suffering a whitewash rings alarm bells for the entire team management. Some of the shaky spots which need special attention include slipshod fielding, shoddy bowling attack and the rickety coordination between the batsmen while running between the wickets. It merits a mention that for every department separate coaches are hired whose annual expenses and other perks and privileges might run into billions but if they are not up to the task and are unable to train the players in true manner, they should resign from their jobs.

In the same way the onus also lies on those who hire such good-for-nothing coaches. Along with the players and team management, the concerned coaches should also be taken to task and their remuneration package should be conditioned with the performance of the players. A carrot-and-stick policy will go a long way in enhancing the performance of the playing eleven. Our players dropped some easy catches which could have changed the results of the game had they been scooped. There was a time when our bowling squad was a symbol of terror for even top-notch batsmen but now it has become the Achilles heel of the Green-shirts. However, it is heartening that our top and middle-order batsmen clicked on time and if they continued with the same performance, the team would make to the semi-finals, at least. Best of luck for the upcoming big event.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali