Stand together

This refers to the letter, ‘Money and man’ (May 21, 2019) by Hashim Abro. I strongly agree with the writer that many in our surroundings are very mean and selfish. They are interested only in accumulating wealth and saving the dollar at the cost of the devaluation of the rupee. They have no concern with the country. On the contrary, the poor and low and middle class are worried about how to live life within their meagre wages. It has become very difficult to manage one’s home due to the soaring rate of the dollar which directly affects everyday use items. The poor are praying that Pakistan is protected from debt while opportunists are waiting for the dollar to soar even higher.

I request fellow Pakistanis to stand with the country and prove that we shall strive hard to lift the nation from these difficult times.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana