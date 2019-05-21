Bajwa to meet former greats

KARACHI: PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa has announced that he would meet former Olympians and international players to resolve the issues of the national game.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that in the first phase he would meet former Pakistan captain Manzoor Junior. On Thursday he would meet Islahuddin, Samiullah, Hasan Sardar, Ayaz Mehmood, Nasir Ali, Kamran Ashraf, Qamar Ibrahim, Hanif Khan and others in Karachi .

About alleged corruption in PHF, he said forensic audit of the expenditure of last three and a half years was being conducted. If there was anything wrong, it would come out, he added.

About Pakistan’s participation in Olympics pre-qualifying rounds, Bajwa said that the matter would be discussed in FIH meeting in Switzerland in June 20, in which PHF president Khalid Khokhar would participate.

The PHF secretary announced that the daily allowances of Pakistani players during tours would be paid in Pakistani currency because of the rising value of dollar at home.