FPCCI hails NAB chief’s decision

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has praised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman for not calling businessmen to visit accountability office for inquiry.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Daroo Khan Achakzai, president of FPCCI, welcomed the decision of NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal that the business community would not be subject to NAB inquiry or summoned to NAB office.

He also lauded the establishment of a Complaint Cell headed by a director in the NAB headquarters and issuing directives to its all regional heads to address the complaints of business community within 48 hours. Achakzai said that it would boost the morale of the business community, who besides many odds and multifaceted challenges, had been making Contribution to keep the production-wheel rolling and improve precarious condition of the country’s economy.