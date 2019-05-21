Three outlets sealed for selling expired goods in Kohat

KOHAT: Food Safety Authority (FSA) on Tuesday sealed three outlets including two bakeries and a grocery shop for selling expired products and banned items.

Talking to the media persons, Deputy Director Operations FSA Kamran Khan said the two bakeries were sealed due to the presence of over 100 expired cold drinks, two dozen packets of pops and unhygienic cakes.

He added that the grocery shop was sealed for selling China salt, which is banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan due to its harmful effects on human health. In another operation, a milk tanker carrying 15,000 litres of milk to Peshawar was inspected by the FSA in the wee hours of Tuesday. No harmful chemicals were traced, while the fat level and water adulteration was found according to the FSA standards, so the vehicle was let go without any further action.

The FSA Kohat has carried out 213 inspections during the holy month of Ramazan to curb food adulterations. In these operations over six outlets were sealed while over 5000 litres of fake and unbranded cold drinks were also seized and later discarded.

Meanwhile, the Food Authority seized 2500 litre of fake squash under the cover of a known brand while taking action against a food manufacturing unit in the suburbs of Dera Ismail Khan, sources said.

On the directive of, Director Dr Ishtiaq Marwat against a production unit involved in the manufacturing of fake squash /dilution under the cover of a known brand Rooh Afza, the Food Authority team recovered hundreds of empty bottles and liquid to be packed for adjacent tribal

districts.