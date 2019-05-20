Qureshi, Imran discuss foreign affairs

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday soon after his returning from Kuwait.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and they discussed some important aspects of the foreign affairs besides concluding significant changes in the Foreign Office. Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the prime minister about the outcome of his visit to Kuwait.

They also had discussion regarding the developments taking place in the region. The sources said that Indian polls also figured in the discussion where the result would be announced later this week. The two approved the postings of ambassadors/high commissioners at 18 world capitals where Pakistan had no envoy since long. With this significant changes in the ministry will come across. Shah Mahmood Qureshi later left for Kyrgyz capital for taking part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting (SCO-CFM) is being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic today (Tuesday). It will continue for two days. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the meeting.

Foreign ministers of all SCO Member States are expected to attend. This CFM will approve important documents which will later be adopted by the Council of Heads of States (CHS) meeting to be held in Bishkek in June 2019. During the CFM, the foreign minister will deliver remarks at the Plenary Session.

On the sidelines, the foreign minister is due to hold bilateral meetings with several participating ministers and the secretary general of SCO. The foreign minister’s participation in the SCO-CFM illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO and to deepening its engagement with the region. Prime Minister Imran khan will attend the SCO summit next month.