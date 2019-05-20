tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Monday said all resources were being provided to the model police stations so that the policemen could serve public in a better environment. Policemen working in a good environment could serve people in a better way, the DIG said while talking to police officers on the occasion of payments of arrears to eight model police stations.
