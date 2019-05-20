close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Model police stations

Lahore

LAHORE: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Monday said all resources were being provided to the model police stations so that the policemen could serve public in a better environment. Policemen working in a good environment could serve people in a better way, the DIG said while talking to police officers on the occasion of payments of arrears to eight model police stations.

