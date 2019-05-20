Journalist demands arrest of brother’s kidnappers

HARIPUR: A local journalist here on Monday demanded the arrest of kidnappers of his brother.

Speaking at a news conference, Afzal Ahmed stated that his brother Bilal Ahmed was on way to Haripur from Mansehra after seeing his father on April 21 when Aqeel Ahmed, a resident of Islamabad, and his two accomplices allegedly kidnapped him and took him to some unknown place.

The kidnappers, he claimed, subjected his brother to severe torture and his body still carried the torture marks as they demanded Rs2.5 million ransom.

He said his brother fled from the captivity and reached Hassanabdal three days ago and informed him about his ordeal.

The police on his complaint arrested Aqeel Ahmed, who confessed to the offence before the police but his two other accomplices were still at large. He demanded their early arrest.