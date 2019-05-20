close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Journalist demands arrest of brother’s kidnappers

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

HARIPUR: A local journalist here on Monday demanded the arrest of kidnappers of his brother.

Speaking at a news conference, Afzal Ahmed stated that his brother Bilal Ahmed was on way to Haripur from Mansehra after seeing his father on April 21 when Aqeel Ahmed, a resident of Islamabad, and his two accomplices allegedly kidnapped him and took him to some unknown place.

The kidnappers, he claimed, subjected his brother to severe torture and his body still carried the torture marks as they demanded Rs2.5 million ransom.

He said his brother fled from the captivity and reached Hassanabdal three days ago and informed him about his ordeal.

The police on his complaint arrested Aqeel Ahmed, who confessed to the offence before the police but his two other accomplices were still at large. He demanded their early arrest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar