Drainage line cleaning sought

Sewerage water reportedly flooded a mosque on the Kohat Road after the main drainage line got choked for not being cleaned for a long time.

The locals of Garhi Qamardin complained that the overflowing sewerage water inundated Madina Mosque on the Kohat Road after heavy rain on Sunday.

“The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and Town-IV should clear the drainage line so that the water does not flood the mosque in future,” Abdul Wahab, a former president of the Islahi Committee, said.