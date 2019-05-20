Teenager dies five days after suffering head injury

HARIPUR: A teenage boy died after remaining in coma for five days, police and family sources said here on Monday.

Abdullah (13), son of Masood, resident of Sera-e-Saleh, and his friend Sajawal were enjoying a bike ride after Iftar on May 15 when the bike collided with a parked tractor trolley, injuring both of them.

The injured were removed to Trauma Centre wherefrom Abdullah was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad with a head injury where he went into a coma.

After remaining in coma for five days, he succumbed to the head injury during early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, Abdullah’s mother Rabia Bibi demanded proper investigation into the case.

She said the WhatsApp conversation of her son with his friends had created doubt in her mind that he was the victim of sexual harassment at the hands of his friends and on the night of May 15, he was attacked and injured critically and his injury was attributed to a road accident.

She claimed that if it was a road accident, the motorbike would have been damaged but the condition of the motorbike negated the police claim. The woman demanded an investigation into the case in the light of WhatsApp conversation of her son.