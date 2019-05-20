close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Smuggling bids foiled

Karachi

The Customs staff at the Karachi airport on Sunday intercepted a passenger from Sharjah, resulting in the seizure of 229 assorted brands of mobile phones with batteries, covers and packing material.

Muhammad Ali had arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight No. G9547. The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is Rs3.5 million. Separately, a 10-tola gold bar was seized from Muhammad Hussain, who was trying to fly to Dhaka via Bangkok by Thai Airlines. The passenger has been taken into custody.

