Smuggling bids foiled

The Customs staff at the Karachi airport on Sunday intercepted a passenger from Sharjah, resulting in the seizure of 229 assorted brands of mobile phones with batteries, covers and packing material.

Muhammad Ali had arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight No. G9547. The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is Rs3.5 million. Separately, a 10-tola gold bar was seized from Muhammad Hussain, who was trying to fly to Dhaka via Bangkok by Thai Airlines. The passenger has been taken into custody.