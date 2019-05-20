Pricey post

This is to draw the kind attention of the honourable federal minister for postal services to take notice of the abrupt increase in inland postal mail tariff, which has impacted people, small business entrepreneurs in particular. In pursuance of the federal cabinet decision, the postage rates for letter and domestic parcel mail have been upward revised. The revised rates have been effective from May 4, 2019. The government has increased rates for all categories, including ordinary letters, postcards, printed paper, textbooks, registered fee for parcel etc. The rate has been increased more than hundred percent in some category, without any rational or gradual increase. For example, an ordinary letter of 20 grams will now cost Rs20 instead of Rs8. Printed matter particularly newspapers / magazines, which were earlier mailed at a ticket of Rs10 now will cost Rs25.

It is not justified that rates have been revised upward in one go without taking feedback from customers and local chambers. This is another betrayal for the people, who are already plunged into a crisis, due to the high rate of inflation and inflated cost of doing business in Pakistan. I hope the government revises these rates in the interest of the people, especially small entrepreneurs.

Abdul Rab Siddiqi

Karachi