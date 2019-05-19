Afghanistan hit back after Stirling, Porterfield fifties

BELFAST: Led by pacers Dawlat Zadran and Aftab Alam's three-fers, Afghanistan made a strong comeback to restrict Ireland to 210 despite Paul Stirling and William Porterfield's half-centuries in the first ODI of the two-match series.

Put in to bat first on an overcast morning in Belfast, the hosts made a quick start courtesy Stirling who took the attack to Dawlat Zadran early. However, the Afghanistan pacer hit back, striking twice in quick succession to take out Stirling's opening partner James McCollum and then Andy Balbirnie for four runs each. Porterfield sounded warning bells with his very first stroke - a boundary shot straight down the ground. Together with the opener, Stirling, the Irish captain revived his team's innings with a solid 99-run stand for the third wicket, focusing more on rotating the strike but also punishing the Afghans when offered freebies.

Stirling raised his fifty first, off 67 deliveries, as he hit new-captain Gulbadin Naib for a six and a four in the 23rd over - the last of the pacer's extended six-over opening spell. Porterfield caught up quickly and brought his half-century in the 30th over by sweeping Rashid Khan to the short fine leg fence.

Rashid though had the last laugh as he had the captain holing out to Zadran at deep square leg off the last ball of his following over. Stirling soon followed his partner in the 99-run stand to the pavilion, attempting to pull Naib off a short delivery but, instead, top-edging to Asghar Afghan at mid-on to depart for a 94-ball 71. The wickets of the set batsmen in quick succession gave Afghanistan a window for comeback and the visitors grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Ireland, from a comfortable 134 for 2, lost three wickets for 21 runs and eventually folded for a below par 210 from there on, with only Kevin O'Brien offering some resistance. Gary Wilson brought up the 150 for his team with a single off the first ball after the second drinks break, but two overs later paid the price for attempting to sneak a non-existent single. Brief scores: Ireland 210 all out in 48.5 overs (Paul Stirling 71, William Porterfield 53; Aftab Alam 3-28, Dawlat Zadran 3-35).