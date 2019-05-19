close
Mon May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019

Taliban confirm Baradar’s meeting with German special envoy

Top Story

N
NNI
May 20, 2019

KABUL: The Taliban group has confirmed that deputy leader of the group Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has met with Markus Potzel, Germany’s special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to a statement released by Taliban Sunday, the meeting between Mullah Baradar and the German delegation led by Potzel was organised in Doha on Saturday. Both sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, various aspects of a peaceful resolution to the Afghan issue and efforts of Germany in this regard, the statement added.

It added that Potzel has assured of Germany’s positive role in Afghan peace process while stressing on the need for maintaining regular contract with the political leaders of Taliban.

This comes as efforts are underway to find a negotiated political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan. The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Indonesia’s foreign minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi had also met with Mullah Baradar in Doha earlier this month.

