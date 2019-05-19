KMC to organise summer camps for children next month

KARACHI: The KMC has planned a comprehensive programme of summer camps for school children after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The camps would be held at its Kashmir Road sports complex and Women Sports Complex (WSC), officials told ‘The News’ on Sunday. They said that some private sports organisations wanted to help KMC organise the summer camps in a splendid manner.

Because of Ramazan, only one month will be left for children and they are very desperate to participate in the summer camps. KMC has vast sports infrastructure in the city where facilities of various disciplines are available.

The sources said that if number of children increased, KMC could organise camps at other places as well. Rehan Khan, senior director of KMC sports, culture and recreation department, said that they were planning a lot of facilities to entertain the children under the patronage of qualified coaches of various disciplines.

He said that details about registration for the summer camps would be announced through an advertisement within a couple of days and registrations forms would be available at the sports complexes.

He said that football is gaining popularity among school children. “We are organising summer camps for this separately. Qualified football coaches will provide coaching to them at KMC football stadium Nishtar Road and other sports complexes,” Rehan added.

At the WSC, where girl children will have their camp, indoor games facilities, including swimming, are available. Yoga classes will also be organised under the supervision of experts. The sports disciplines include table tennis, badminton, tae kwondo, swimming, judo, karate, and football. He added that the schedule would be announced later this month.