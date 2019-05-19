Man injured in Liaquatabad gun attack

A man was shot and injured in the Liaquatabad area on Sunday.According to rescue sources, 50-year-old Zakir Hussain, son of Fayyaz Ali, was shot and injured by a hitherto unidentified man in Liaquatabad No. 10. The identity of the attacker could not be ascertained.The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment, added the rescue sources.