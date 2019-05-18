Non-Muslims express solidarity with Muslims

LAHORE: Christian, Sikh and Hindu activists of Youth Development Foundation (YDF) formed a human chain to protect the Muslims offering Magrib Namaz at Jamia Masjid Minhaj-ul-Quran on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by YDF and Minhaj-ul-Quran International and Interactive Resource Centre.

More than 30 activists, including women, stood around the worshippers after hosting Iftar dinner. The event started with recitation of prayers from Quran, Bible, Geeta and Guru Garanth.

Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri highlightied the commonalities between Christianity and Islam whose followers observe fasts. “We may vary in nature and timing of fasting, but this practice teaches respect of human dignity.

Muhammad Waseem, director , Interactive Resource Centre, thanked the Christian organisers for the noble gesture. “Such messages portray a positive image of our country. This is real Pakistan. Only together we can defeat hate and terror,” he said.

This is the first time YDF hosted Iftar in a mosque. Only this spirit of compassion can defeat the hate and terror in the name of religion,” said Shahid Rehmat, executive director, YDF and Karamat Jameel, president, YDF, in a joint statement. A discussion on the need for interfaith harmony and future collaborations for further social actions will also be held. Sohail Ahmad Raza, director of Interfaith Relations at Minhaj-ul-Quran International said, “The doors of Minhaj-ul-Quran educational and religious institutions are always open to those seeking knowledge and working for acceptance and social cohesion.”