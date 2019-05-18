Say no to plastic

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the harmful effects of plastic bags. We use plastic bags because they are convenient but they need to be banned because they not only pollute our water but our land as well. Plastic bags are usually lightweight so, they can travel very long distances via either water or wind.

Plastic bags are harmful to wildlife and marine life also. Birds, animals and marine animals often mistake plastic bags and other plastic materials for food and consume them, which leads to disease and death. Polythene bags are harmful to human health as the chemicals in these bags can disrupt the normal functioning of hormones in our body. Most countries have banned the use of plastic bags. I request our government to please impose a ban on polythene bags. We can replace them with cotton bags or paper bags.

Naeema Ahmed ( Karachi )