LHC bars office-holders from misusing public money

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has restrained public office holders, ministers and bureaucrats from misusing or converting public fund into their personal use or even taking a cup of tea from public money.

Justice Aminuddin Khan issued the interim order on a petition filed by Lawyers Foundation for Justice pleading that the public funds and public property being trust in the hands of public functionaries cannot be misused or used for personal gain.

Advocate AK Dogar represented the foundation and stated that the public funds/property must be dealt with by the public functionaries on behalf of and for the benefit of the people.

He pointed out that Quaid-e-Azam had instructed his military secretary to issue an office order that no member of the cabinet coming to attend meeting shall be offered tea or coffee because public exchequer was a trust in their hands and they could not commit any breach of that trust.

The counsel asked the court to restrain the public functionaries, ministers and bureaucrats from misusing and converting to their own use public fund/property. He pleaded that the respondents be also restrained from taking a cup of tea from the national kitty.

A deputy attorney general sought time to file a reply on behalf of the federal government, which was allowed by the court. Justice Khan adjourned hearing until May 23 and temporarily restrained the respondents from misusing the public funds or property. The judge also “restrained them from taking even a cup of tea from the public exchequer.