Punjab proposes Rs20b for health sector

LAHORE:The Punjab government proposed Rs20 billion for development projects in the forthcoming budget for health sectors, out of which 40 percent would be allocated for south Punjab, and 21 percent north Punjab, besides allocating required resources for central Punjab and other parts of the province.

Furthermore, the government will ensure the distribution of health cards across the 36 districts of the province on the PM’s instructions. This was disclosed in a review meeting for preparation of 2019-20 development budget and the utilisation of ongoing fiscal year development budget for health sector.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht while attended by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chairman Planning and Development Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, and other officials of different departments.

Dr Yasmin Rashid informed that Rs16 billion were allocated for the development projects of the health sector in ongoing fiscal year. She recommended increase in resource allocations for health insurance scheme, and Punjab Kidney Liver Institute (PKLI) for its timely completion. She mentioned that 40 consultants were drawing their salaries while two operation theatres and 40 rooms were constructed. She stressed the need for timely completion of the PKLI so that it could become functional completely. The finance minister assured the health minister of considering the recommendations made by the department. He said number of new development projects would be initiated in the forthcoming budget, including treasury hospital in Multan, DG Khan Cardiology Institute, Sheikh Zaid Teaching Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Jinnah Medical Tower Lahore, and Mother and Child Health Care Centres. However, the minister stressed the need of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects and instructed the PPP Cell head to coordinate with finance secretary in order to chalk out programmes on the pattern of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) in order to improve the performance and service delivery in health sector.