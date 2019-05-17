Pak rupee Asia’s worst currency: Bloomberg

KARACHI: A renowned economic news outlet has termed Pak rupee worst performer in Asia.

The rupee has plunged more than 20% in the past year, making it the worst performer in a basket of 13 currencies in Asia compiled by Bloomberg.

According to a daily Jang report, Pak rupee depreciated 29 per cent in May alone. The currencies of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are stable in comparison with Pakistan’s. One Dollar exchange rate with some Asian countries is as follows: Afghanistan’s Afghanis 79, Indian Rupee 70, Bangladeshi Takka 84, Nepalese Rupee 112, Bhutanese Ngultrum 69, Thai Baht 32. Beyond the region, a US dollar exchanges with South Africa's Rand 14.45.