Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
May 18, 2019

Motorcycle lifters held

Karachi

 
May 18, 2019

The Kalri police arrested two motorcycle lifters during a raid conducted in Lyari. According to police officials, Khalid, son of Nazar Muhammad, and Fida Hussain, son of Atta Muhammad, were involved in motorcycle-lifting. The police also recovered a motorcycle that was stolen in the Aram Bagh police station remits.

