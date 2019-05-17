Motorcycle lifters held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Kalri police arrested two motorcycle lifters during a raid conducted in Lyari. According to police officials, Khalid, son of Nazar Muhammad, and Fida Hussain, son of Atta Muhammad, were involved in motorcycle-lifting. The police also recovered a motorcycle that was stolen in the Aram Bagh police station remits.
