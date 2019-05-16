close
INP
May 17, 2019

FIA arrests 2 TLP activists for propaganda against LHC

National

I
INP
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for propaganda against Lahore High Court (LHC) on social media.

According to details, the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA taking notice of social media propaganda against LHC arrested Waseem Safdar and Azeem Attari.

The detainees belonging to TLP were allegedly involved in propaganda on YouTube against LHC judge who gave decision about TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. A case was registered against the detainees and they were being interrogated.

