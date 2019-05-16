tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A local teacher, Gohar Zaman, has suggested the government to impart education to children according to their different talents instead of the ongoing traditional educational system. Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he stated that every person and every child has different talent and capacity.
