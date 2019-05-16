Heatwave warnings

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has recently announced that the ongoing year is likely to be the hottest since 2015, and that Karachiites should expect heatwaves in the month of June. The heatwaves in Karachi are brutal and many fear the same amount of casualties as in 2015. Along with the numerous issues that the people of this city are already faced with – such as loadshedding and shortage of water and gas – they now also have to protect themselves from heat strokes. There are a number of ways to protect oneself and those around us in this heat, and it is imperative to extend our help to the more vulnerable people and animals to ensure a minimum number of casualties. In case a person has been struck by heat, it is important to use a fan to lower the surrounding and body temperature. The person must be given lots of fluid and made to lie down with their feet elevated and a cold compress should be applied to cool down the body.

In order to prevent heat strokes, going out in the sun must be avoided, especially between 10am and 5pm. Home-made drinks such as fruit juices and salted lassi should be consumed, and loose and light clothes should be worn. People should also leave out water in clay pots or coolers for wayfarers, beggars and janitors, even during the month of Ramazan, so they can cool off using that.

Maryam Maqsood

Karachi