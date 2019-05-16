Nine terrorists killed in Mastung operation

ISLAMABAD: Nine terrorists were killed and four policemen injured in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Mastung, Balochistan, on Thursday, local reports said.

The operation was carried out on an intelligence tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in the area being used as a terrorist camp in Mastung district of the province, reported a private news channel. The militants opened fire at the police when the raid was conducted, triggering a shootout, which resulted in fatalities among the terrorists.

Police also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout of militants, the CTD was quoted as having said. The identities of the killed militants were not revealed yet. The operation against the insurgents has been intensified in Balochistan in the wake of recent surge of terrorist activities in the country.