Video featuring minister promotes Boyun, Utror as tourist spots

PESHAWAR: In an effort to promote tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for tourism, culture, sports, archaeology and youth affairs Mohammad Atif Khan has taken part in short promotional videos showing the natural beauty of Kalam valley in Swat.

He is seen standing and walking in a video made in Boyun, located above Kalam town at a distance of about two kilometres, and talking about the snow-clad mountains that could be seen in the background and the forested landscape. “It is the month of May and the weather here in Boyun is pleasant. I am in the plain area surrounded by mountains and trees,” he remarked. “We have to develop this place to attract tourists,” he added.

Shahram Khan Tarakai, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister of local government, elections and rural development, is also seen in the video. He too is talking about the natural beauty of Boyun, pointing out to the snow-covered mountains and greenery and remarking that this is a great place as good as Switzerland.

The other short promotional video is about Utror located near Kalam in a plain area.

Both the ministers, who are related to each other, again point to the attractions at Utror and the need for developing it as a tourists’ destination. Surrounding by the local people, Atif Khan says that two lakes, Kandol and Spin Khwar, are located in the area and the possibility of building a jeepable track would be explored to make the area accessible to tourists.