Brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed arrested

LAHORE: Abdul Rehman Makki , the brother-in-law of the proscribed organization Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s chief Hafiz Saeed, has been arrested.

According to sources in the Ministry of Interior, the arrest of Makki took place during a crackdown on proscribed organizations under the National Action Plan (NAP). He is accused of hate speech against the crackdown and criticizing steps taken by the government under Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines. Makki has been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Act and shifted to jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Makki is head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s political and international affairs wing and incharge of its charity Falah-e-Insaniat for which he had appealed for donations in Gujranwala.