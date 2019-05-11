No essential items at USC outlets in Chitral

CHITRAL: The residents here on Saturday complained about the non-availability of essential kitchen items at the outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) during Ramazan despite government’s claims of providing relief to the people in the holy month.

During visits to the USC outlets in Chitral, it was observed that the stores lacked sugar, cooking oil, dates, rice, flour, pulses and other necessary kitchen items while the racks were full of shampoos and soaps.

The traders and shopkeepers have also found an excuse to fleece the customers after the prices of the petroleum products were raised. The district administration has also swung into action and sealed various shops for profiteering and overcharging the customers.

Talking to The News, Traders Union Association President Shabbir Ahmad said that the traders could not lower the prices if the government did not give them any subsidy.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was staged outside the Chitral Press Club against the arrest of Syed Arif Hussain Shah, chairman of the Utility Scores Corporation Workers Union Chitral region.

The protesters including Bahadur Khan, Farid Ahmad, Kashif Ahmad and others said that Arif Hussain Shah was arrested for raising voice for the rights of the USC employees.