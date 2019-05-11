Fire erupts at Foreign Office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A fire took place at the fourth floor of the Foreign Office of Pakistan due to short-circuiting late Saturday night.
According to sources, the fire took place in the protocol section. Firefighters and rescue teams reached the Foreign Office within minutes and put off fire. Luckily, there was no casualty. Senior officials also reached the Foreign Office soon after the incident.
ISLAMABAD: A fire took place at the fourth floor of the Foreign Office of Pakistan due to short-circuiting late Saturday night.
According to sources, the fire took place in the protocol section. Firefighters and rescue teams reached the Foreign Office within minutes and put off fire. Luckily, there was no casualty. Senior officials also reached the Foreign Office soon after the incident.