Sun May 12, 2019
Desk Report
May 12, 2019

Fire erupts at Foreign Office

Desk Report
May 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A fire took place at the fourth floor of the Foreign Office of Pakistan due to short-circuiting late Saturday night.

According to sources, the fire took place in the protocol section. Firefighters and rescue teams reached the Foreign Office within minutes and put off fire. Luckily, there was no casualty. Senior officials also reached the Foreign Office soon after the incident.

