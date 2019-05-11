close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Minister’s mother dies

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

LAHORE : The mother of Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed passed away.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Sunday (today) at 11am at Kareem Block Ground, opposite Masjid Abu Huraira, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has expressed deep sorrow over the death of mother of Punjab Minister Housing Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed. He offered his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for for the departed soul.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore