Minister’s mother dies

LAHORE : The mother of Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed passed away.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Sunday (today) at 11am at Kareem Block Ground, opposite Masjid Abu Huraira, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has expressed deep sorrow over the death of mother of Punjab Minister Housing Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed. He offered his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for for the departed soul.