Girl kidnapped

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was kidnapped at Gojra on Friday. Accused Aslam and his accomplices abducted Sobia, the daughter of Arshad of Chak 345/JB. When Arshad offered resistance they shot at and injured him critically. He was shifted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. According to police, the accused abducted the girl owing to a marriage proposal controversy. Police are investigating.
