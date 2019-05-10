close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Girl kidnapped

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was kidnapped at Gojra on Friday. Accused Aslam and his accomplices abducted Sobia, the daughter of Arshad of Chak 345/JB. When Arshad offered resistance they shot at and injured him critically. He was shifted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. According to police, the accused abducted the girl owing to a marriage proposal controversy. Police are investigating.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan