Sat May 11, 2019
NR
News Report
May 11, 2019

Chinese woman tries to eat octopus alive, it fights back

National

LONDON: A Chinese blogger was left horrified after her meal turned on her and nearly ripped her face off. A video that has gone massively viral online shows a live-streaming host trying to film herself while eating an octopus alive.

Unluckily for her, the octopus decides to fight back and latches itself onto her face, leading to a painful few minutes as she tries to pull it off. The video shows the woman screaming in pain as she tries to remove the sea creature's tentacles off her face. In the end, as she pulls desperately and her lower eyelid stretches to a horrifying degree, she does manage to get rid of the octopus. According to Daily Mail, the incident left her with a small wound on her cheek. An octopus typically uses its tentacles to defend itself or catch prey.

