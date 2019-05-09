PPP leader blasts PTI govt

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan on Thursday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for not honouring its commitments made with the people during the election campaign.

Talking to the media persons here, the PPP leader said the increase in the prices of petroleum products and essential commodities had made life miserable for the poor people. He said the recent tsunami of price-hike of daily use items in Ramazan had disappointed the masses. Accompanied by the party leader Amir Zaman, Rahimdad said the country had been made a colony of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the masses should know reasons behind the removal of chairman Federal Board of Revenue. He came down hard on the PTI government for taking loans from the IMF, saying the rulers had miserably failed to initiate any project. He said the PPP would start a mass campaign after Eidul Fitr to remove the incompetent rulers.