Zardari terms NAB cases against him ‘blessing of Ramazan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that opening of cases against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is blessing of the Ramazan. After appearing in the accountability court on Thursday to a question of a journalist on opening of another case against him by the NAB, Asif Ali Zardari thanked Almighty saying that it is blessing.

A question asked by a journalist as to whether he does not fear any danger as so many cases have been opened against him and he has got bails in the cases, upon this Asif Ali Zardari said that it is blessing of Ramazan.

To a question where he will celebrate his Eid, Asif Ali Zardari replied that he will celebrate his Eid where the judges will let him celebrate. Earlier, former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari excuse himself from appearing before the Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought another date for appearance instead of May 9.

The NAB has summoned the former president in a fake bank accounts scam against Harish and company on Thursday (May 9) but Asif Ali Zardari through his legal team filed a request to the NAB Rawalpindi that he has to attend the proceedings of the Accountability Court and it was difficult to him to appear before the NAB on same day (Thursday) and it would be appropriate if the another date for appearance be given to him.

Senator Farooq H Naek, the legal advisor of the former president, confirmed of sending a letter to the NAB Rawalpindi of seeking another date for Asif Ali Zardari to appear before the NAB as he could not appear on Thursday due to his presence in the Accountability Court. “We have already informed the NAB that Asif Ali Zardari as scheduled to appear before the accountability court, and therefore he could not show up in the bureau,” Senator Farooq H Naek told The News on Thursday when sought his comment.

It is worth mentioning here that NAB has alleged that Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh government but no work was done on the project but the funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House. The NAB sources said Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs60 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB Rawalpindi had already filed reference against Ejaz Ahmed Khan Ex-Secretary, Special Initiatives Department government of Sindh, Hassan Ally Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Muhammad Farrukh Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Siddiq Sulemani, Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf , Harish, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid and Minahil Majid in investigation against the holders of public office, legal persons and others regarding illegal award of contract by Government of Sindh special initiative department to M/S Harish & Company.

As per details, Accused Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Secretary Special Initiatives Department, in active connivance with accused Hassan Ally Memon, Project Director, Ali Akbar Abro, XEN and other procuring committee members misused their authority to extend undue benefit to accused contractor Harish and to accused Abdul Ghani Majid. A costly plot was purchased in the name of Minahil Majeed D/O Abdul Ghani Majeed in DHA which has been cautioned by NAB as case property.

Accused persons with malafide intention and in connivance with each other recommended illegal award of contract for approval and extended illegal benefit to co-accused persons and thus committed the offence of corruption and corrupt causing loss to of more than Rs.60 million.

Sources said that Asif Ali Zardari will also be interrogated in this case and on the basis of the interrogation and relies on questioners; a supplementary reference against Asif Ali Zardari may be filed.