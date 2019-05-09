close
Fri May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019

TDAP welcomes British Backpacker Society delegation to Pakistan

Karachi

P
PR
May 10, 2019

KARACHI: Trade development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce welcomed the delegation of British Backpacker Society (BBS) to Pakistan.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has recently established a Services Directorate whose mandate is to support and enhance services exports and suggest the measures and strategies for growth of services sectors including tourism sector.

The delegation consisted of seven members. Through tourism policy consulting, public lectures and travel media, BBS with their vast travelling experience aims to bring the benefits of responsible travel to countries with untapped tourism potential.

The delegation visited Islamabad and met with government officials for tourism policy recommendations at Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad.

They also delivered lecture at a Seminar on promoting International Tourism in Pakistan held at National Insurance Corporation Limited, Islamabad.

The delegation also did a tour of Islamabad and local sites of Taxila organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with TDAP.****

