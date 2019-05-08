Opposition is difficult, governing is easy: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said governing Pakistan is easy. Prime Minister Khan responded to a question by a journalist who asked what is more difficult, sitting in the opposition or governing the country. “It is very easy to govern,” Prime Minister Khan said following the meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary party.

According to sources, PTI's lawmakers expressed their grievances to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the inclusion of non-elected individuals in the federal cabinet. The party’s lawmakers said such decisions would leave the door open to criticism by the opposition. Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the PTI's parliamentary party about the new Local Government system. He asked the PTI members to support the new LG system as it would change the fate of the country. “The new LG system will bring prosperity to the country and will ensure devolution of the powers,” the PM maintained.

Earlier, the premier chaired a parliamentary party meeting prior to the National Assembly session. The meeting began at the Parliament House Committee Room 2 at 10am. The prime minister presented the course of action in the parliamentary party meeting. The PM had also invited allies’ party leaders to the meeting. Well informed sources said Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh also attended the meeting who briefed the parliamentary party about the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. He said tough decisions are necessary to set the economy right and he takes full responsibility for his decisions. Imran said that Asad Umar is still his right hand man.

The prime minister also asked the PTI legislators to ensure implementation of the Eid Package in their respective constituencies. PM Imran Khan also clarified in the meeting about how to tackle with the opposition. The meeting also clarified the strategy to respond to the political criticism and inflation.