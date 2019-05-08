close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

FGEHF clarifies news item

National

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) strongly refutes contents of news item related to Sectors G-13, Mauve Area and Chaklala Askari-6 that appeared in daily Jang and The News on May 7, 2019.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation has clarified that both the schemes were launched after approval by the Federal Cabinet and Board of Directors of Capital Development Authority. After clarification expressed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister for CDA, the Housing Foundation also deems it fit to reply to the contents of news item.

It is further clarified that the Federal Cabinet has prerogative to change the master plan. Prime Minster of Pakistan has shown his desire to provide facilities to the people in a minimum period of time. Further, both of these schemes have been inaugurated after fulfilling the legal requirements.

