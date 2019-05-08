Foundation stone for reproductive health hospital laid

PESHAWAR: The groundbreaking ceremony of the Reproductive Health and Family Planning hospital was held here on Wednesday. Health Secretary Dr Farooq Jamil, Marlis Sieburger and Dr Masuma of KFW, senior programme manager KFW projects Greenstar were present on the occasion. A press release said that Greenstar is establishing this hospital with the support of KFW which will provide advanced family planning and reproductive health services and will also cover other communicable and non-communicable diseases.