Pakistan, BD under-16 match ends in draw

KARACHI: The second three-day match between under-16 teams of Pakistan hosts Bangladesh ended in a draw at Khulna on Wednesday.

On the final day, Bangladesh declared after scoring 183-8 in 58.3 overs. They had resumed their second innings at 29-2. Aich Mollah top-scored with 87 off 109 balls, his innings included nine fours and four sixes. Sakib Shahriar scored 32 off 64 balls with the help of five fours. Aseer Mughal took 3-29, while captain Umer Eman grabbed 3-34.

Set a 256-run target, Pakistan were 103-3 in 25 overs when the day ended. Opener Sameer Saqib scored 35, while Mohammad Waqas remained unbeaten on 29. Bangladesh won the two-match series 1-0, courtesy their five-wicket win at Fatullah last week.