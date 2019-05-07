Five-member dacoits gang busted

Islamabad : The Islamabad Rural Police have busted a gang of criminals involved in dacoites in various housing societies including Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and recovered gold ornaments, cash and weapons from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Omer Khan said that a special police picket was established in DHA Phase-II following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

The purpose of this picket was to ensure effective security in the area and keep high vigilance against those involved in criminal activities. After setting up of this picket, significant reduction in crime rate was witnessed in the area particularly due to cooperation of the administration of DHA, the SP claimed. ASP Bhara Kahu Muhammad Essa Khan, SDPO Sihala DSP Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Sihala Inspector Muhammad Ashraf and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

Owing this high vigilance, SP (Rural) said that police succeeded to bust a gang of dacoits comprising five members. The gangsters, he said, included three Afghan nationals identified as Imran Ahmed Zai, Dawa Jan alias Abdullah and Fazal-e-Rabi while two others have been recognised as Waqar Ali alias Tura Khan and Rehan Sher alias Ji Khan residents of Swabi.

This gang was involved in various dacoities incidents in area of Sihala Police Station while police recovered valuables including gold ornaments and cash worth millions of rupees from them. The accused Waqar Ali alias Tura Khan has also remained involved in various dacoity cases in area Rawat, Sabzi Mandi and Industrial area police stations while other accused Dawa Jan was wanted to Civil Line, Naseerabad, Saddar Beroni police stations of Rawalpindi and Saddar Police Station, Wah, Taxila.

One of the accused Fazal-e-Rabi was involved in dacoity at the house of former Chairman Senate Waseem Sajjad. During the preliminary investigation, they revealed that they used to enter the housing societies on a car and sit in the parks. After 11 pm, they used to roam in streets and enter the houses after breaking the glass windows and grills. They used to make house inmates hostage at gun point and loot the houses.

SP (Rural) said that these gangsters were nabbed by a team headed by ASP Essa Khan including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Rana Muhammad Ashraf, ASIs Sajid Iqbal, Tanveer Raza, Fawad Khalid, Head Constables Faisal Mehmud and Qaisar Mehmud, constables, Tahir Mehmud and Ishtiaq. This team used modern techniques for investigation and succeeded to nab them.

He said that further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance. DIG (Operations) has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team, the SP (Rural) added.