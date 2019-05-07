close
Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

Video-conference on blood clot management held

Islamabad

May 8, 2019

Islamabad: Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) affects 10 million patients worldwide each year, while people with atrial fibrillation are five times more likely to experience a stroke than an average person; approximately 15 million patients annually suffer a stroke. In order to better equip Pakistani doctors with best practices for blood clot management in conditions such as VTE, and atrial fibrillation, a webinar was simultaneously held in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad on Tuesday.

Prof. Lord Ajay Kakkar, Professor of Surgery at the University College London, UK, and Director of the Thrombosis Research Institute, London, spoke to about 250 Pakistani healthcare professionals on stroke prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disease. Participants from across the country included professors and leading consultants specializing in various disease areas.

During the course of his career, Prof. Lord Ajay Kakkar has been involved in studies which helped bring about a fundamental change in the treatment of thrombosis. Addressing conference participants, he spoke about the prevalence of thrombosis with particular focus on the transformation in blood clot management protocols during the past 10 years.

The webinar was organized by Bayer Pakistan.

